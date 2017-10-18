Punjab police meet international standards: IG

LAHORE Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz khan has said that Punjab Police have raised its working system to the international standard by adopting information and computer technology timely.

Addressing a delegation of National Management course at the central police office on Tuesday, he said that to introduce smart community policing system throughout the province, information technology based projects were working in all districts so that people could be facilitated. The delegation comprised more than 70 senior officers of different government departments.

The IG said that for the welfare of police force, the department had started different welfare projects in different regions and districts to provide better working environment to the force. To monitor the projects, a pilot project “Welfare Eye” has been started from Lahore which brought fruitful results and it would be replicated throughout the province to ensure monitoring of the welfare work, he added. Punjab DIG Operations Amir Zulfiqar Khan briefed the delegation on the operational infrastructure, general law and order situation, challenges from terrorist organisations, IT initiatives and other issues. He said that by implementation National Action Plan in true letter and spirit the heinous crime and terrorism activities graph came down by 59 percent.