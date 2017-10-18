Wed October 18, 2017
Karachi

October 18, 2017

Target killer shot dead by SIU

An alleged target killer was shot dead in an operation by the police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in Mehran Town on Tuesday morning.

SIU/Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) DIG Saqib Ismail Memon identified the killed suspect as Abid alias Chitta, who was wanted for involvement in attacks on law enforcers. The officer said Abid was fatally injured and died at the JPMC. One other suspected, however, managed to flee the area.

DIG Memon said Abid was involved in the 2014 murder of a policeman, Muhammad Saleem, in North Karachi. He said two of Abid’s companions were arrested for the murder and faced a court case, but Abid had been declared an absconder in the case. His body had been handed over to his family.

