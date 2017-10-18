Huawei Mate 10 launched

KARACHI: Huawei Consumer Business Group introduced its first AI mobile chipset, the Kirin 970, during IFA Berlin, a statement said on Tuesday. Today in Munich, Huawei announced the Huawei Mate 10 Series, which will open the door to new AI mobile applications, it added. The Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, and Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 are breakthrough AI devices that combine innovative hardware, the Kirin 970 chipset and EMUI 8.0, it said. The Huawei Mate 10 Series continues its legacy of superior product performance and long-lasting battery life, while integrating New Leica Dual Camera technology, it added.