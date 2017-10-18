Wed October 18, 2017
Business

October 18, 2017

Rupee flat

The rupee ended flat at 105.40 against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday, dealers said. “The rupee / dollar parity traded in a narrow range of 105.41 and 105.46 in a dull activity,” a dealer said. In the open market, the rupee continued to improve, trading at 106.90 for buying and 107.20/dollar for selling as compared to the previous levels of 107 and 107.25.

