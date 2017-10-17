Lawyers join ILF

NOWSHERA: Several lawyers on Monday joined the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF). Senior Member of Peshawar and District Bar Nowshera, including Naeem Khan, Akmal, Faizan and others along with their families and supporters announced joining the Insaf Lawyers Forum at a ceremony held here. Nowshera district president ILF Wilayat Khan Advocate, vice-president Saqib Alam and others were also present. They welcomed the new entrants to the party.