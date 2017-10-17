Gang of ‘robbers’ busted

MANSEHRA: The police have busted a gang of robbers allegedly involved in robberies in city and its suburbs and recovered the stolen valuables, computers and other equipment.

“We have busted a gang who broke open the offices of lawyers and looted the shops in city and its suburbs,” Arif Javed, Superintendent of Police told reporters on Monday.

He said that a special team was constituted with Deputy Superintendent of Police Malik Ayaz after rise in cases of robberies in the city. He said the team succeeded to arrest Ahmad Saqib, Hamza Tariq, Nauman Shah and Faizan Shah and recovered the stolen goods.

The official said that arrested gangsters had barged into seven offices of lawyers, bureau of a local daily and a private school and looted them.