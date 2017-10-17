The flaw

This refers to the article, ‘Economic security’ (Oct 15), by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The article needs to be read by everyone especially by those who are at the helm of affairs. The writer has rightly said that security is ‘multidimensional and multi organisational.’ However, for a long the government’s emphasis has been only on military security and nuclear security. This is being done at the cost of even more important securities such as economic security.

The majority of the country’s population is young and enthusiastic. The future of the country will be bright if the government focuses on its exports. This can easily be done because the country produces fruit and food crop which can be exported to other countries. So far the country has been depended on export of cheap labour. Curing national maladies is important, but prevention is not only better than cure but it is also cheaper. Before it gets too late, we should learn from our mistakes and try to shift our focus on other important things as well.

Professor Sher Mohammad Khan (Peshawar)