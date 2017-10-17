England sacking biggest regret of my career: Allardyce

LONDON: Sam Allardyce says his ousting as England manager following an undercover newspaper sting after just a single match in charge is the biggest regret of his career.

Allardyce became England manager in July 2016 and was sacked by the FA after two months for behaving “inappropriately” when footage of him talking to undercover reporters was published.

Gareth Southgate replaced him as England manager and led them to the 2018 World Cup finals and Allardyce says he still struggles to get over his past.“I think about it a lot. Especially when the England games come up and I’ve just been able to watch them again recently,” Allardyce told Sky Sports.

“It was a really sad moment for me, having worked so hard to get to the pinnacle in my career — you’re never going to get a job at a top club if you’re English - so to get the England job is the pinnacle of your career.

“It is the greatest regret of my life in football. In terms of that disappointment, it will never leave me but there’s nothing I can do about that now, I have to move on with my life.”