Grandparents Day celebrated

Islamabad :Grandparents hold a special place in everyone’s heart. Many of us still look for their advice when in trouble. Their bed-time stories are an integral part of a child’s growing years. In honour of the grandparents, Roots School System Montessori DHA - 1, celebrated the Grandparents Day.

On the occasion children, in their own special way, thanked the grandparents for their love and support. The guests of honour- the grandparents, were welcomed by Founder Chairperson Roots School System Mrs. Riffat Mushtaq along with the Head and kids to inculcate values of reception by presenting flowers, attractive and colourful cards made by their grandchildren especially for them. The special day was filled with prayers, enactment on different rhymes, songs, puppetry performances by the kids to pay the tribute.

The song on healthy living and exercise ‘I love you Grandpa and Grandma’ was a hit amongst both the elderlies and the tiny tots. After some fun filled performances, grandparents and children played different games.

Founder Chairperson Mrs. Riffat Mushtaq in her speech compared the challenges usually we are facing in technology saturated world and compared the generation gaps that are being faced today's family setups and Culture is being shaped and transformed by media programmes that are promoting the expansion of this demographic slice of our society.

Grandparents shared their views on the occasion like Ayesha's grandmother was so overwhelmed with emotions. She went to the podium and shared with the jam-packed audience. “When we moved to Islamabad from Quetta, where Mrs. Mushtaq had left her mark as the most inspirational teacher and had groomed the girls holistically, my daughter who is a leading plastic surgeon of the country handed over her 1st born child Ayesha to Roots School System, DHA-I Montessori. Seeing her confidence and growth here we as grandparents want to express our deepest gratitude to Ma’am Mushtaq and her team of compassionate Head and teachers.” Many grandparents shared that their second generation is now being groomed in Roots DHA-1 under the visionary leadership of Ma'am Khadija, her dynamic daughter who is spearheading her legacy to loftier heights of excellence. All grandparents, emotionally moved by the love of the kids, teachers, Head and Ma'am Mushtaq, who personally held hands of the grandmas and led them to the photograph booth for a memorable picture with their grand kids. At the end, creative handouts painted by the kids were gifted to the oldies to take with themselves as memoirs.