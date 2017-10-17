730 lecturers, librarians promoted

LAHORE :Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Monday issued a notification regarding promotion of 730 lecturers (BS-17) and librarians (BS-17) as assistant professor (BS-18) and senior librarians (BS-18), respectively. According to the notification issued, promotions were based on recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government issued notification for promotion, transfer and posting of following officers on Monday. According to the notification, Irfan Elahi, Chairman CMIT, after having promotion in BS-22, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the federal government for further posting as Secretary Privatization Commission. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan too has been promoted to BS-22, however after the promotion he has been directed to continue work on his existing post as IGP Punjab. Syed Shaheen Mahboob, Section Officer (SO) Sports, has been transferred and posted as SO Welfare (S&GAD), while Assistant Commissioner, Mian Channu, Amjad Saleem Sargana has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD).