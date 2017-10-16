Mon October 16, 2017
October 16, 2017

Crimes in Mochh

The increase in the number of crimes in Mochh is alarming. In the past few months, several incidents of murder have taken place in the district. The area is rife with tribal conflicts and internal rivalries which results in the gruesome murder of young individuals. It is the responsibility of the law-enforcement agencies to come up with a strategy to provide relief to the grief-stricken inhabitants. The district reconciliatory committees must act proactively and weed out the minor differences among rival groups.

The police should take strict action against those people who have taken the law in their own hands. To educate people about the importance of tolerance and peace, peace rallies and conventions must be held. Also, the intellectuals and scholars of the area must come forward and play their role to deal with the situation.

Muhammad Fayyaz (Mianwali)

