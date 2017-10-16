One-wheeling

The rise in stunt-related fatalities in Karachi calls for immediate action of the authorities. Many people, especially young boys, believe that risking their lives is a show of courage. The trend of one-wheeling is popular among young people. These people do not understand that there five minutes of joy can result in fatal accidents. They think that they are brave and can get fame easily. The question is: what is the purpose of doing these silly acts?

Because of little carelessness, this ‘act of bravery’ can result in a lifetime of disability. These people should think about their parents. Why it is important to risk one’s life for enjoyment? The law-enforcement authorities should also take strict action in this regard. A ban on one-wheeling and other dangerous stunts should be put to protect the life of these people. Heavy fines should be imposed on the people who carry out such activities so that other people are also discouraged from doing the same.

Muhammad Nabil (Karachi)