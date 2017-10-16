Dr Hussain Babar selected as Dean of Bannu Medical College

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Hussain Babar was selected as Dean of Bannu Medical College by selecting committee headed by p Prof Noorul Iman, Dean Khyber Medical College.

Prof Hussain Babar was recommended to the Board of Governors (BoG) of Medical Teaching Institution Bannu for appointment as Dean.

The selection committee comprised eight

eminent professors of different medical colleges in the province.

The selection interview was preceded by

transparent scrutiny process and followed by display of scrutiny paper on

official website of Bannu Medical college. Prof Hussain Babar belongs to Dera Ismail Khan.

He is a noted pulmonologist and is among the senior faculty members.