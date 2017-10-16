Dovizioso wins Japan thriller

MOTEGI, Japan: Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso stunned world champion Marc Marquez on the final lap to win a rain-soaked Japanese Grand Prix and blow the MotoGP title race wide open on Sunday.

The Italian pipped Marquez’s Honda by 0.25 seconds in a classic dogfight at Motegi to record his fifth victory of the season, cutting the Spaniard’s championship lead to 11 points with three races left.

Dovizioso made a blistering start from ninth on the grid as he joined Marquez in chasing down early leader Danilo Petrucci.The title rivals sped past Petrucci’s Ducati midway through the race before going wheel-to-wheel in a nail-biting game of cat and mouse as rain made track conditions treacherous.

Twice Dovizioso roared past Marquez — and twice Marquez produced daring lunges to recapture the lead, the triple world champion entering the penultimate lap in front.But just when it looked as though Marquez would hang on for his third successive victory, the Spaniard suffered a last-lap wobble, allowing Dovizioso to pounce for the race-winning pass at turn 11.

As Dovizioso flashed by to snatch a breathtaking win, it triggered wild celebrations in the Ducati garage.“I knew I had a last chance at the back straight, turn 11, but he was pushing and the tyres were finished,” said Dovizioso.

“I did a perfect corner at turn 10 and he made a mistake so I was able to catch him.”Marquez still kept coming but Dovizioso kept his cool to take the chequered flag, suggesting he could take the title race down to the wire.

“I knew that in the last two corners anything could happen,” said the Italian.“Marc was behind me but I closed the door and made it very difficult for him to overtake me. Fighting Marc is always big tension,” he added.