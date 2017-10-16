Dr Ghias ceremony

lauded: Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Ghias un Nabi Tayyab has said that a doctor is always doctor who has to serve the ailing humanity even after retirement. He said this while addressing at a ceremony held on the retirement of Professor of Ophthalmology Dr Abdul Hayee in the Eye Department of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), according to a press release issued here on Sunday. LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir, Prof Muhammad Moeen, other senior doctors and medical officers also attended the function.