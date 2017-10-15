Siraj urges people to remove ‘US stooges’ from power

MANSEHRA: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq has sought the support of the people to remove the rulers as he believed they were pleasing the US and working against Islamic norms.

“I request you to get rid of the rulers who plagued this country with corruption. They are hurdles to the enforcement of Shariah in the country, which guarantees justice and rights to every citizen without any discrimination,” he said while addressing a gathering here on Saturday.

Sirajul Haq spelt out his party’s programme for enforcement of Shariah and criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for bad governance in his 32-minute speech. He said if he became the prime minister even for a few hours he would declare usury anti-Islamic.

“The deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his government say that the country cannot be run without the system based on usury. This is repugnant to Islamic injunctions,” he added. He believed the government wanted to change the Khatam-i-Nabuwwat laws but his party came forward to restore the law to its original position. “I am not against Nawaz Sharif and his family but I want the plundered money returned to the exchequer from where it could be spent on the welfare of people who are without health facilities and even food,” Sirajul Haq said.

Addressing the charged JI workers, he said that he wanted the Supreme Court to initiate accountability process against all those 434 people named in the Panama Papers leaks, who had set up offshore companies to whiten black money and avoid taxes.

“The US helps its lackeys get powers and throws them away when the people discard them on account of their misdeeds and corruption. This system should be rejected and you should hand over the responsibilities to honest people,” Sirajul Haq said.

He said that Pakistan had come into existence in the name of Islam and those who didn’t want Islamic system of government should leave this country.

“We demand that Rana Sanaullah should be sacked for terming Ahmadis close to Muslims. The Punjab chief minister has turned a deaf ear to his remarks but we would never step back from our demand,” he vowed.

Local JI leaders Sajjad Hussain Shah, Dr Tariq Sherazi, Dr Siddique also spoke on the occasion. Mohammad Asad announced Rs1 million for Rohingya Muslims on the occasion.