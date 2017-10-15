Fazl says he is fighting for rights of Fata people all alone

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that some political parties had collectively betrayed the people of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) to promote their own agendas, adding that he was proud to fight for the rights of the people of Fata all alone. He demanded status of a separate province for Fata.

"Almost all political parties in the grand Jirga convened by the JUI-F had pledged to honour the opinion of the tribal people about reforms and future status of Fata," he said while addressing the Tribal Youth Conference held at the Tehmas Khan Football Stadium here on Saturday.

Hundreds of tribal youths, elders and activists of the JUI-F waving party flags thronged the spacious stadium. They had come from all over Fata to back the JUI-F chief stand on the issue of Fata reforms. Contingents of young men came in vehicular processions from each of the seven tribal agencies and six Frontier Regions. The vehicles that brought them to the meeting in Peshawar were seen parked at the venue.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his speech made it clear that nobody would be allowed to impose any decision on the tribal people. He maintained that the tribal people would have to be consulted on the future of Fata.

“We want consultation with tribal elders to give respect to their viewpoint regarding the future of Fata," he said. He added that his party would oppose any decision made in haste, including merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed that lawmakers sitting in Islamabad wanted to impose decisions on the people of Fata, but the merger will take place according to tribesmen will.

He said that the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) had not stopped the government from initiating development projects in Fata, but the indifferent attitude of successive governments had left the tribal areas far behind in terms of development.

“The present government too is not serious in improving the lives of tribal people,” he claimed while taking a dig at his ally, PML-N, ruling the country.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman posed a question to the leadership concerned whether the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) had barred them from constructing schools and colleges in Fata. “The reason is something else,” he remarked.

He maintained that if Fata was made a separate province it would be given Rs120 billion per year compared to Rs90 billion for 10 years recommended by the Fata Reforms Committee.

He said that some elements wanted to create a distance between the Fata youth and the JUI-F leadership, but they would not succeed.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman maintained that the government wanted to abolish the FCR and impose its will on the people of Fata. He said that tribal elders should be consulted before making any decision.

He said that everyone, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had supported the declaration of the tribes made public at a largely attended Jirga in the Islamabad’s Jinnah Convention Centre. “We were punished for speaking up for the rights of Fata,” he complained.

Saying that the JUI-F was punished for its loyalty to Fata, he said the people who backed away from their word at that jirga were traitors. “I am ashamed to call such people Pakhtun leaders,” he declared.

The Maulana said that he had the power and will to fight for the rights of tribal people and would take this struggle to its logical end.

He said that the idea of merging Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was part of a foreign agenda.

Earlier, the Peshawar deputy commissioner on Friday made it clear to the JUI-F leadership that the conference cannot be held at the Tehmas Khan Stadium as this had been banned.

The JUI-F leaders were told that sports and educational activities were getting affected.

However, the JUI-F workers broke the locks and forcefully entered the stadium to hold their rally there.

The district administration registered a case against the local JUI-F leaders at the Faqirabad Police Station.

The sports department officials had pointed out that the football ground developed at a huge cost would be damaged as the grass would be trampled by the people attending the public meeting.