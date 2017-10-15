‘Fake’ Khassadars removed from checkposts in Khyber Agency

LANDIKOTAL: Taking action against fake government servants in Khyber Agency, the political agent on Saturday removed dozens of proxy Khassadars manning checkposts and deployed at other government installations.

Talking to The News, Political Agent Khalid Mehmood said that due to security reasons they took action and identified dozens of fake Khassadars.

He said several were removed from the roadside checkposts and other government offices in Jamrud.

He said Khassadar officials and some influential figures had provided them employment to make money.

Khalid Mehmood said in the first phase they collected data of Jamrud and Bara subdivisions and all the concerned officials were directed to immediately remove proxy Khassadars and other persons working in the government offices.

The official said they would soon take similar action in the Landikotal tehsil administration offices. The Political Agent said he had ordered Landikotal, Jamrud and Bara administration offices to compile data of public servants.

He said the government employees who were not performing duty would face action.

He said the absent employees of health, education and other departments in Khyber Agency must join duty or else they would be terminated.

He said a notification was also circulated in the offices of the departments that action be initiated against employees who didn’t perform duty.