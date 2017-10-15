Dengue fever spread on the rise

Rawalpindi

Dengue fever spread is continuing hitting population in this region of the country as in last four days, as many as 49 more patients have been tested positive for the infection here at Department of Infectious Diseases (DID) in Holy Family Hospital.

The confirmation of another 49 patients positive at HFH has taken the total number of patients so far confirmed at the hospital to 241.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that the number of confirmed patients of dengue fever is continuously on the rise. The data also shows that the existing weather conditions in this region of the country particularly in cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal are highly favourable for dengue fever’s transmission.

Data reveals that on Saturday morning, a total of 57 patients of dengue fever including confirmed and suspected ones were undergoing treatment at dengue fever ward at the HFH.

Of these 57 patients admitted at the HFH, 31 patients have already been confirmed positive by the pathology department of the hospital while 12 have been declared negative. Results in as many as 14 cases were being awaited by the DID as their samples have been sent for dengue serology on Saturday morning.

It is important to mention here that out of 241 patients confirmed positive at the HFH, 100 are residents of Rawalpindi while 105 reached hospital from Islamabad Capital Territory. Of the 241 cases, 19 confirmed patients of dengue fever are residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five are from AJ&K, six are from Attock, three are from Chakwal while one each from Khoshab, Kasoor and Karachi.

According to many health experts including Dr. Haroon who is Focal Person for dengue fever at HFH, it is peak time for transmission of dengue fever cases and the weather conditions for another two weeks in the region would possibly be the most suitable for dengue fever transmission.

Studies reveal that the mosquito ‘aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever lay the first eggs of the year at the beginning of May and the mosquito density is maximal in early July, late August and early September while the egg laying activity remains continued until November. The larval density reaches to its peak in September and October depending on weather conditions and the fall in temperature. It is believed that measures to control growth of ‘aedes aegypti’ larva are necessary in the existing weather conditions as dengue fever and dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF) cases increase proportionally with the larval density.

The optimal temperature for ‘aedes aegypti’ larva is 28 degree centigrade and above this the rate of development is high and below 18 degree centigrade, the growth gets prolonged. Above 36 degree centigrade, the larval development is not complete.

The spread of dengue fever can be avoided by checking breeding of mosquitoes and by controlling their growth and it is time to take precautionary measures religiously, said Dr. Haroon.