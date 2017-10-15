PPP seeks Imran’s answer to its 14 questions

Islamabad

The Pakistan People’s Party on Friday posed 14 questions to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Kahn, and asked him first to clarify his money laundering himself before targeting the PPP leadership.

In reaction to the PTI chief’s speech in Peshawar in which he targeted the former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, the Bilawal House asked Imran khan to answer the questions which were still in the mind of the people of Pakistan which he still failed to respond. Bialwal House spokesman has said that Imran Khan does not deserve to be a political leader because he is his master’s voice and a puppet for some forces.

He posed first question, how the land in Banigala was acquired without paying money because the money was paid after the palace was built? Second, how it can be proved that money was deposited in Imran Khan’s friend Raashid’s account, where this money came from and when?

Third, If Raashid Khan did not pay the money for the property then where did the money come from? Fourth, the money in Raashid Khan’s account shows that only twice Ms Jemima sent the money, where did the rest of the money come from?

Fifth, how the 95 kanals land was transferred against Ms Jemima’s name even after her divorce from Imran Khan, and why the documents show her as Imran Khan’s wife? Sixth, the money returned to Ms Jemima through Niazi Services then how this company is owned by unidentified person/persons?

Seventh, Ms Jemima sent first installment in July 2002 but by then 135 kanals land was already purchased?

Eighth, how Raashid Khan paid the second installment which was sent by Ms Jemima from London?

Ninth, why the money sent by Ms Jemima does not match the amount sent by her? Tenth, how offshore company is established and why?

Eleventh, how a company established with only 11 pounds had 117,000 pounds in its account?

Twelfth, was it not necessary to show Niazi Services in Imran Khan’s assets according to Pakistani law?

Thirteen, was it not necessary to reveal offshore assets by Imran Khan? If it is necessary to show then why did Imran Khan not declare this in his election documents? Fourteenth, if London flat was sold in April 2003 then how its rent was collected until 2004?