Loan origination system automated

KARACHI: Soneri Bank Limited is automating its consumer loan origination process by implementing BenchMatrix’s RiskNucleus® consumer loan origination system across its network of over 285 branches Pan-Pakistan, a statement said on Saturday.

The system will transform the bank towards a paperless environment and enhance efficiencies with quick turnaround time (TAT) and enhanced customer experience, it added.

It will also improve the process reliability by providing the bank with more robust system-based controls in the loan review and approval request cycle. Soneri Bank with its recent strategic alliances with BenchMatrix’s RiskNucleus® brings together the combined expertise of the companies on one common platform, with mutual goals for successful digital transformation, the statement said. BenchMatrix is a leading advisory services and automated GRC solutions provider with a focus on developing practical and customised approaches to risk management for organizations, it added.