tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday inaugurated the 2.6 megawatt Machai Hydropower Station in Mardan.
The project has now formally started production of electricity. Secretary Energy and Power Department Naeem Khan inaugurated the Machai Hydropower Station at a ceremony in Mardan.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday inaugurated the 2.6 megawatt Machai Hydropower Station in Mardan.
The project has now formally started production of electricity. Secretary Energy and Power Department Naeem Khan inaugurated the Machai Hydropower Station at a ceremony in Mardan.
Comments