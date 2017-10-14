Sat October 14, 2017
National

October 14, 2017

Machai Hydropower Station

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday inaugurated the 2.6 megawatt Machai Hydropower Station in Mardan.

The project has now formally started production of electricity. Secretary Energy and Power Department Naeem Khan inaugurated the Machai Hydropower Station at a ceremony in Mardan.

