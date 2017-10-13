Fri October 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

October 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Man shot dead in Bara

Man shot dead in Bara

BARA: Unidentified armed men killed a local tribesman in Bara tehsil of Khyber Agency on Thursday, official and tribal sources said.

They said Mehboob Khan was on way to meet relatives for offering feteha at Sultankhel area in Akakhel when unknown gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement