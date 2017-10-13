Man shot dead in Bara

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: Unidentified armed men killed a local tribesman in Bara tehsil of Khyber Agency on Thursday, official and tribal sources said.
They said Mehboob Khan was on way to meet relatives for offering feteha at Sultankhel area in Akakhel when unknown gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.
