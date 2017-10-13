MML chief says Kashmir basis of his party politics

PESHAWAR: President Milli Muslim League (MML) Saifullah Khalid has said his party will continue political activities and try to create religious and political harmony in the country.

Speaking to a group of journalists, he said Kashmir was the basis of MML politics as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan. He said Kashmir issue would be raised on the basis of UN resolutions.

He added that a propaganda had been launched against the MML and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was also under government influence and reluctant to register the newly launched party.

The ECP was demanding clearance from the Interior Ministry, he said, adding, “How the PML-N government against which MML contested by-election on NA-120 would allow registration of such a party.”

Saifullah Khalid termed lack of bold and courageous leadership a threat to Pakistan instead of America and India. He said the rulers had made the nation slaves of the United States and the MML wanted to liberate the people from slavery.

He said the MML would continue its activities as the ECP had no legal authority to stop citizens from political activities.

Speaking on the occasion, chief coordinator, Defence of Pakistan Council and independent candidate from NA-120 Lahore, Yaqoob Sheikh, said Muslim League was an ideological party that got independence under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam. “But now it has been divided into various groups.”

He said MML had been launched with the aim of serving the humanity.

Independent candidate in by-election from NA-4 Liaqat Ali Khan, also spoke and vowed to change the traditional politics in the constituency by introducing ideological politics.

He added that in the past elected representatives did not work for the development of the area which is evident from the bad condition of roads, streets, lack of educational and health facilities. He vowed to establish educational and health institutions and create job opportunities if voted to power. The MML media coordinator Ahmad Nadim, Haris Dar and other leader were also present.