PML-N observes Oct 12 as ‘black day’

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial chapter observed October 12 as ‘black day’ against the military coup by the then Army chief General Pervez Musharraf in 1999.

Addressing the party workers here, the PML-N leader, Arbab Khizer Hayat, said October 12 was the darkest day in history of Pakistan because it was the day when a dictator insulted the Parliament and laws of the country by overthrowing a democratically elected government.

Khizer Hayat paid rich tributes to the political forces which stood against the long dictatorial rule, especially head of PML-N and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, party leaders, the party office-bearers and workers.

The PML-N leader said the military regimes always caused grave loss to the country and the democratic system. He said there would not have been serious problems like terrorism, loadshedding, price-hike and unemployment in the country had the political process not been disrupted by military coups.