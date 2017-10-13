PML-N observes Oct 12 as ‘black day’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial chapter observed October 12 as ‘black day’ against the military coup by the then Army chief General Pervez Musharraf in 1999.
Addressing the party workers here, the PML-N leader, Arbab Khizer Hayat, said October 12 was the darkest day in history of Pakistan because it was the day when a dictator insulted the Parliament and laws of the country by overthrowing a democratically elected government.
Khizer Hayat paid rich tributes to the political forces which stood against the long dictatorial rule, especially head of PML-N and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, party leaders, the party office-bearers and workers.
The PML-N leader said the military regimes always caused grave loss to the country and the democratic system. He said there would not have been serious problems like terrorism, loadshedding, price-hike and unemployment in the country had the political process not been disrupted by military coups.
