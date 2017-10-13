Pakistan Expo 2017 to be held in Karachi from Nov 9

DUBAI: The preparations are in full swing for 11th edition of Pakistan Expo 2017 to be held in Karachi from November 9 till 12.

Twelve international companies based in United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to participate in the biggest trade fair in Pakistan, Commercial Counselor of Pakistan Consulate in Dubai Dr Nasir Khan informed The News after the media briefing on Pakistan Expo 2017.

Expo Pakistan is the biggest “Made in Pakistan” fair in the country that showcases the largest collection of Pakistan’s export merchandise and services. The day before Pakistan consulate Dubai organised a press conference to keep the media updated on the expo. Pakistan Embassy’s Commercial Secretary Kamran Khan and Commercial Counselor of Pakistan Consulate Dubai Dr Nasir Khan addressed the press conference. While President Business Council Dubai Ahmed Sheikhani and President Sharjah Social Centre Chaudhry Khalid Hussain were also present.

Pakistan Embassy’s Commercial Secretary Kamran Khan said that four day expo has become the primary sourcing point for a large number of businesses worldwide giving them a head start on buying and ordering for coming seasons.

Talking to The News, Commercial Secretary Kamran Khan stated that the success of the last Expo Pakistan in 2015 was manifested by the participation of a large number of local and foreign buyers who settled business deals estimated at around $1.2 billion. He expressed a hope that around 1,400 international buyers are expected to attend this year Expo Pakistan.

President Business Council Dubai Ahmed Sheikhani informed The News that his council had been coordinating with more than 65 business councils of various countries operating in Dubai to attend the expo. He said that number of trade visitors would be increased this year.

Not only Pakistani traders but foreign exhibitors from various countries also use Expo Pakistan platform to display their products as well. “After the betterment of law and order situation”, Commercial Counselor of Pakistan Consulate Dubai Dr Nasir Khan added, “Pakistan Expo would get more response from international community.”

Commercial sections of Pakistan embassies and consulates in various countries have been inviting the commercial companies as well as trade visitors to become a part of the largest ever display of Pakistan’s exportable merchandise and services.

Since 2005, Expo Pakistan is being regularly held in Karachi Expo Centre except last year when the first ever product specific exhibition by the name of Texpo Pakistan 2016 was held aiming to showcase the country’s textile products.