Corruption rife in country: Courts being vilified daily for dispensing justice: LHC

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has said that corruption is rife in the country and courts are being vilified every other day for dispensing justice. What good is left about the system in such a situation, he remarked.

The judge sought assistance from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over a legal point whether an accused could be arrested after filing of a reference against him in a court of law.Justice Naqvi sought the assistance on an application, filed by one Murad Arshad, who has raised an objection over the jurisdiction and authority of NAB. The counsel for the petitioner stated that NAB arrested the accused after filing of a reference against him in violation of the law.

The LHC directed NAB to submit a reply in this regard.While hearing the petition, the judge remarked that interviews of applicants for vacancies in an eight billion rupees project were conducted in Dubai.Justice Naqvi was heading the petition, filed by Dr Tahirul Qadri’s sons, who had challenged the NAB investigations.

The counsel for the petitioners stated that NAB had sent notices to Hassan Mohyuddin and Hussain Mohyuddin over money-laundering charges. And now NAB had stopped investigations against both the accused on its own. The counsel pleaded with the court for withdrawal of the application after NAB stopped the investigation against his clients.

However, the lawyer for NAB sought time for getting instructions about completion of the inquiry. The judge accepted the plea and granted time for submission of reply.