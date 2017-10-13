Fri October 13, 2017
Sports

October 13, 2017

Aisam-Matkowski crash out of Shanghai Masters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski crashed out of the Shanghai Masters Tennis Tournament in China on Thursday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Marcin, ranked 41 and 29, respectively, lost to fifth seed pair of Ivan Dodig from Croatia and Marcel Granollers from Spain, ranked 13 and 18, respectively, 4-6, 7-6(7-5), 7-10 in the pre-quarters.

