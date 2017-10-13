Fri October 13, 2017
Sports

October 13, 2017

Kalri Stars thump Sindh Muslim Gizri 3-1

KARACHI: Kalri Stars defeated Sindh Muslim Gizri 3-1 after a thrilling contest in the Shaheed Akbar Nagori DFA South Football Championship here at Kakri Ground, Lyari on Thursday.

In the 14th minute, Shahid Hussain scored a goal for Kalri Stars. In the second half, both the teams played aggresively but it was Shahid Hussain, once again, who provided a goal for his team on a penalty kick. Sindh Muslim Gizri started attacking but in the 78th minute, Stars’ Javaid Ibrahim scored the third goal for his team.On Wednesday, Sajidi Baloch outclassed Colony Stars by 4-0.

