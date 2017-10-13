Kalri Stars thump Sindh Muslim Gizri 3-1

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Kalri Stars defeated Sindh Muslim Gizri 3-1 after a thrilling contest in the Shaheed Akbar Nagori DFA South Football Championship here at Kakri Ground, Lyari on Thursday.
In the 14th minute, Shahid Hussain scored a goal for Kalri Stars. In the second half, both the teams played aggresively but it was Shahid Hussain, once again, who provided a goal for his team on a penalty kick. Sindh Muslim Gizri started attacking but in the 78th minute, Stars’ Javaid Ibrahim scored the third goal for his team.On Wednesday, Sajidi Baloch outclassed Colony Stars by 4-0.
KARACHI: Kalri Stars defeated Sindh Muslim Gizri 3-1 after a thrilling contest in the Shaheed Akbar Nagori DFA South Football Championship here at Kakri Ground, Lyari on Thursday.
In the 14th minute, Shahid Hussain scored a goal for Kalri Stars. In the second half, both the teams played aggresively but it was Shahid Hussain, once again, who provided a goal for his team on a penalty kick. Sindh Muslim Gizri started attacking but in the 78th minute, Stars’ Javaid Ibrahim scored the third goal for his team.On Wednesday, Sajidi Baloch outclassed Colony Stars by 4-0.
Comments