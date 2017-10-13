Zafar Iqbal named medical advisor of Peshawar Zalmi

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday appointed renowned doctor Zafar Iqbal as their medical advisor.Dr Zafar Iqbal has served as the Team Doctor of the Liverpool Football Club and is currently the Head of Sports Medicine at Crystal Palace Football Club.

Iqbal will advise both Peshawar Zalmi and Benoni Zalmi cricket teams on sports medicine and also work with the Peshawar Zalmi Foundation on youth development and physical fitness awareness projects.

Chairman of the Zalmi group, Javed Afridi, welcomed Dr Zafar Iqbal to the Zalmi family with the hope that his efforts would add immense value to the quality of sporting talent that Zalmi platforms are producing.

In his message to Zalmi fans, Dr Zafar Iqbal expressed his eagerness to work with Zalmi players.Dr Iqbal is a sports medicine expert having worked with world class athletes and footballers including Gareth Bale, Luis Suárez, Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard.