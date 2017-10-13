30 Pakistani students to study in China

Islamabad: China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) will sponsor 30 Pakistani students for Master’s degree programme in Transportation Engineering at Southeast University China consecutively for two academic years.

In this regard, a ceremony for signing the Document of Understanding (DoU) between Higher Education Commission (HEC) and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), a state-owned company of the People's Republic of China, was organised at HEC Secretariat on Thursday.

The scholarship will be fully funded and cover tuition, accommodation, return airfare and living stipend for all the awardees. The scholarship programme is in line with Government of Pakistan’s vision of development through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that works on a well-defined pathway for regional connectivity enhancing people-to-people contact through academic, economic and cultural relations.

The first batch of 14 students selected through a rigorous and competitive selection process by HEC, CRBC and South East University China will proceed to China during October 2017 to pursue Masters in Transportation Engineering. The programme will provide the selected students an opportunity to acquire state-of-the-art knowledge from reputed Chinese institutes of higher learning in the field of Engineering.