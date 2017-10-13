CDA faces resistance during anti-encroachment drive

Islamabad :An operation against commercial use of residential buildings in sector G-9/4 led to protest from the traders’ community.

During the operation, the anti-encroachment teams demolished structure which was being used to run restaurants and for other commercial purposes. The operation was in progress when the affected people started pelting stone at the CDA staff forcing them to leave their task as incomplete.

The CDA sources said the anti-encroachment wing of the authority had also received complaints from residents of the area against increasing commercial activity in the residential area.

Meanwhile, addressing the protest demonstration, President of the All Traders Alliance Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry strongly condemned the operations conducted at Peshawar Morr market (G-9/4), I-10 Markaz and Aabpara. Other trade leaders Ajmal Baloch, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also present on the occasion. He said the civic body conducted operation despite the fact that there were stay orders of the court. He warned the officials against launching such operations without informing the traders associations.