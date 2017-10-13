NAB chairman urged to take action against fake housing societies

Islamabad The affected people have appealed to newly elected chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (r) Javed Iqbal to take action against those who looted their money using fake projects of the housing societies.

Naseebullah Chishti and Imran Ali said they submitted some Rs130 million to owners of a private housing society on behalf of 26 people who wanted to buy residential plots in their housing project.

"Unfortunately, the owners closed down the offices of the housing society and fled away with the money submitted by the buyers," they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on the directions of Supreme Court, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started a ‘forensic audit’ of all the registered and unregistered housing societies to detect fraud, embezzlement and duplicate allotments.

They said a complaint was filed with the NAB couple of years ago but the anti-corruption watchdog is yet to take action in this respect. The affected persons also include overseas Pakistanis who earn money abroad and wish to have their own home in Pakistan, they said.