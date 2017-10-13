National Women Resource Centre to be established at NLP

Islamabad :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Thursday signed letter of agreement with the National History and Literary Heritage Division to establish National Women Resource Centre in the National Library of Pakistan (NLP).

The joint venture will cater to the reading, references and information needs of those interested in research and study of women issues, including policy makers, students, researchers and journalists.

Speaking on this occasion, Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqi stressed the need of more such collaboration between different government departments. “The information collected by government departments is a valuable asset which can contribute in future policy making and good governance. Such collaborations ensure that the information is shared among different stakeholders,” he said.

He announced that NCSW could use the facilities available at National Library of Pakistan free of cost and proposed arranging free transport for women who want to visit the library.

NCSW Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz expressed hope that the Women Resource Centre would provide a platform to consolidate information available on women issues in different government departments, universities, research organisations and individuals. She said that this

She said that one of the major functions of NCSW is to sponsor and steer research on women related issues and gender studies. “The National Women Resource Centre is part of NCSW’s efforts to pursue the goal of steering and promoting research on women related issues in line with its mandate.

Khawar said that plenty of research has been done on gender related issues but the information is scattered. “Once consolidated, the information would benefit all sectors of the society working in the direction of women empowerment,” she added.

The signing ceremony was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqi, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women Khawar Mumtaz, women Parliamentarians, prominent literary figures, Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Aamir Hassan, Secretary NCSW Samina A Hassan, members of NCSW and other senior officials of the National History and Literary Heritage Division and National Commission on the Status of Women.