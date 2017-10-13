CAD minister visits ‘Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba’ exhibition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Dr. Tariq Chaudhry, President of Islamic International University Dr Ahmed Yousaf Al Darweesh and Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad visited exhibition of Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba at The Centaurus Mall, Islamabad.
Comments