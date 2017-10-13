Fri October 13, 2017
Islamabad

October 13, 2017

CAD minister visits ‘Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba’ exhibition

Islamabad: Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Dr. Tariq Chaudhry, President of Islamic International University Dr Ahmed Yousaf Al Darweesh and Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad visited exhibition of Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba at The Centaurus Mall, Islamabad.

