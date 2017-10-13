‘PR performance improving’

LAHORE :Pakistan Railways under the incumbent government has tried to overcome the issues pending with it for the past 70 years.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, Additional General Manager Traffic Abdul Hameed Razi and other railway officials briefed a delegation of mid-career course participants. They said that the number of locomotives had increased from 160 to around 324. Besides, they said, over 500 acres of land had also been reclaimed from the illegal occupants. The railway officials briefed the delegates that the revenue of the railway had increased from Rs 18 billion to Rs 40 billion annually.