Two men found dead in different areas

LAHORE :Two persons were found dead in different areas of the City on Thursday. Police claimed both looked like drug addicts and died due to excessive dose of drugs. A 30-year-old unknown man was recovered dead from Temple Road Mozang area.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man was recovered dead from Ghaas Mandi, Shalimar. Police have shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy. Man killed: A 70-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding truck in Badami Bagh Police Station limits on Thursday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Hanif, a resident of Sidiqia Colony Badami Bagh. He was riding a bike when a truck hit him from behind. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Police have arrested truck driver and helper and registered a case against accused persons.

Fire at police station: FIRs and other record of Faisal Town Plice Sation were burnt when fire erupted there due to unknown reason on Thursday. Firefighters reached the scene and controlled over fire after hectic efforts of two hours. Fire had erupted at muharar room and wireless room. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

extortion: Unknown extortionists demanded extortion from a trader in the Ghazi-abad police station limits on Thursday. Police have received application and started investigations into the incident. security of foreigners: Security of foreign experts engaged in development projects including CPEC across the Punjab is the prime responsibility of Special Protection Unit (SPU).

DIG Special Protection Unit said this while inaugurating MT Workshop at SPU Headquarter Farooqabad on Thursday.

He said all possible resources were being utilized to ensure the safety of foreigners. He said steps were also being taken for the welfare of SPU’s officials. DIG also presented cash prizes and appreciation certificates to the officials on good performance.

Traffic awareness: City Traffic Police established a traffic awareness camp in front of Iqbal Town police station on Thursday.

The team distributed pamphlets and gifts among the citizens.

IG: Inspector General Police Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that the working of Punjab police has improved after the induction of computer technology in police department.

He expressed these views while talking to a two member delegation of French Embassy. The delegation was consisting of Deputy Police Attache, Frantz NEAU and Attache de Securite Interieure, Didier Vinolas.

He said that the graph of crime and incidents of terrorism was declining and the security situation in Punjab was much better as compared to other provinces. Matters of mutual interests were discussed in the meeting.

Delegation visited I.T Projects in Central Police Office including 8787 complaint management system, front desk centralized monitoring system, and HRMS monitoring and control room. Frantz Neau appreciated efforts of Punjab Police in the war against terrorism.