Two hitmen of MQM-London arrested

The Sindh police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested two activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement–London (MQM-L) who were allegedly involved in multiple target killings.

Aziz Sheikh, in-charge of the CTD’s Sectarian Terrorists Intelligence Group (STIG), told The News that a CTD team arrested the two MQM-L activists in a raid in the Orangi Town police limits.

He identified the suspects as MQM-London activists Khalid Niaz and Muhammad Moeen and said they were wanted in cases of target killings lodged at various police stations of Orangi Town. The officer said two pistols and 10 rounds from the suspects’ possession.

“Niaz has admitted to killing two activists of the Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H), one activist of the outlawed Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP) and another man who he killed on suspicion of being a police informant,” Sheikh added.

The officer said Moeen was nominated in an FIR, No. 202/12, registered at the Pakistan Bazaar police station for murdering a cable operator. He added that Moeen was previously arrested for killing a police constable, Murad, and had even been jailed.

However, Moeen had been released after completing his sentence. Sheikh said two separate cases had now been registered against both suspects at the CTD police station.