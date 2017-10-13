Franchise expo in December

KARACHI: Pakistan Franchise Expo (PFE) will be held at the Karachi Expo Centre from December 11 to 12, 2017, a statement said on Thursday.

From domestic or international expansion to selling single units, area developments or master franchises, the Pakistan Franchise Expo is the industry's one stop franchise event.

At the PFE, hundreds of the hottest franchise concepts and opportunities will be on display and thousands of the most qualified prospects from around the world will be in attendance as PFE is supported by business communities and many international counsel trades.

PFE will showcase agricultural products, education related services, entertainment items, fashion, food and beverages, confectionery items, FMCGs, and health related services, home and office decor services and items, hotels, restaurants, cafes, telecommunication sector and much more, said the statement.