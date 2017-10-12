410 more test positive for dengue

PESHAWAR: The number of patients suffering from dengue virus continued to grow as 410 more tested positive for the fever here on Wednesday.

Around 1887 patients underwent the test for the fever at various hospitals and of them, 410 were tested positive, according to details shared by the Dengue Response Unit of the provincial health department.

It further said that 139 more patients were admitted to various hospitals while 125 patients have been discharged after providing them medical assistance.

It said that 420 patients were being treated at various hospitals as no death was reported from the fever today.

As many as 52 persons have so far lost their lives to the fever since its outbreak of the virus in the province.