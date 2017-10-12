Thu October 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

410 more test positive for dengue

410 more test positive for dengue

PESHAWAR: The number of patients suffering from dengue virus continued to grow as 410 more tested positive for the fever here on Wednesday.

Around 1887 patients underwent the test for the fever at various hospitals and of them, 410 were tested positive, according to details shared by the Dengue Response Unit of the provincial health department.

It further said that 139 more patients were admitted to various hospitals while 125 patients have been discharged after providing them medical assistance.

It said that 420 patients were being treated at various hospitals as no death was reported from the fever today.

As many as 52 persons have so far lost their lives to the fever since its outbreak of the virus in the province.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement