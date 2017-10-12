World Bank team visits Dassu power project

MANSEHRA: The World Bank team on Wednesday visited 4,300 megawatts Dassu Hydropower Project Upper Kohistan and assured the representatives of the affected people that the government was sincerely working to address their grievances.

"We are satisfied with the construction work on the mega energy project and issues related to you are being addressed by government on priority basis," Masood Khan, a team member told 80-member jirga of people affected by dam.

Talking to the jirga members in Dassu, Masood Khan said the World Bank preferred welfare of schemes for the locals where such mega development projects executed with its support.

Speaking on the occasion, Javed Akhtar, general manager Dassu Hydropower Project, said the locals should extend support to the government for early completion of the mega project, which would meet energy needs of the country.

"I assure you that we will come up to your expectations. Your grievances will be addressed in accordance with our successful talks. And you should also extend full cooperation to us in completion of the dam," said Akhtar.