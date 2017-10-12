Motion over water issue

LAHORE :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Shoiab Siddiqi on Wednesday submitted an adjournment motion in Punjab Assembly over unavailability of clean drinking water to the population living in the provincial assembly constituency of the Punjab chief minister.

Through the adjournment motion, the PTI legislator submitted that the people living in Raiwind and its vicinities were being supplied dirty and unsafe water which wasn’t fit for bathing, washing or performing ablution.

He also submitted that the Rs 21 crore project regarding safe water for citizens in Raiwind and its adjoining areas had failed, whereas, due to dysfunctional water filtration plants, the population of the area was forced to buy water worth Rs 0.5 million every day. He said influential political figures had made water supply companies and they were minting money from the people. Shoaib Siddiqi demanded immediate debate over the issue.

visually-impaired: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to take up the issue of the visually-impaired persons protesting for their service quota in the Punjab Assembly during the upcoming PA session starting from October 16.

Talking to the media during his meeting with the visually-impaired persons who have been staging protest outside PA for the last two days, Opposition leader Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed said that the Punjab government seemed to have lost its wisdom as it was acting as in insane administration. He demanded the PML-N government to immediately address their issue. He said the opposition would raise the issue in the PA if their grievances were not redressed. The opposition leader also distributed food amongst the visually-challenged persons.