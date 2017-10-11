Adviser to KP CM booked for ‘torturing’ engineer

BATKHELA: Adviser to Chief Minister on Population Welfare Shakeel Khan was booked on Tuesday for allegedly beating an officer of the Public Health Department through his supporters in the Malakand Agency.

The adviser rejected the charges and vowed to call an explanation from the district administration for filing a first information report against him. It was learnt that Iftikhar Ahmad, Sub-Engineer of the Public Health Department in Batkhela, told the Levies personnel that Adviser to Chief Minister Shakeel Khan called him to his hurja and beat him up through his supporters present there.

The Levies personnel lodged a case against Shakeel Khan under sections 24/506/504 and 253 of Pakistan Penal Code (PCC). When contacted, Shakeel Khan alleged that the aforementioned sub-engineer in connivance with executive engineer (XEN) had left several contracts incomplete despite receiving funds for these projects.