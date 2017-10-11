Establishment is hand in glove with Nawaz, says Sh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that the Establishment is working hand in glove with Nawaz Sharif as a disqualified man was making laws, running the country, threatening others, and fighting with the judiciary and the army, reported a private news channels on Tuesday.

While talking to the media at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport here upon his return from Qatar, the AML head said he had traveled to three countries to get papers regarding the LNG deal with Qatar which weren't given to him by Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq or the Senate, but ultimately a Pakistani citizen provided those to him.

He said the other important thing that he wanted to tell was that the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had refused to receive Finance Minister Ishaq Dar due to his indictment.

Sheikh Rasheed said he was going to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to make one last appeal regarding the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case through his counsel Dr Farogh Naseem, as a lot of time had gone by.

The AML head said, “I have acquired from three countries the documents of Pakistan’s 15-year deal with Qatar for import of LNG. These documents are in my briefcase which I will present before the nation tomorrow or day after tomorrow.” He said PM Abbasi was a partner in the contract and involved in corruption scandal. “They all are thieves. The one who supports a thief will also be considered a thief,” he said, adding that the nation should get ready for a revolution.

Sheikh Rasheed said Finance Minister Dar’s son was involved in illegal awarding of contracts from Dubai. “China’s Norinco company has stated that awarding of ECC (Engineering and Construction Contract) contracts by Pakistani government is just a superficial act, whereas as real contracts are awarded by Ishaq Dar’s son from Dubai,” he claimed.

The AML chief urged newly-appointed NAB chief Justice retired Javed Iqbal to take notice of the LNG import deal. He said that he would give Rs2 billion test to newly-appointed NAB chief.

Sheikh Rasheed said that British attorney had stamped that Maryam Nawaz was the beneficiary of the London flats and asked her to provide proof to the NAB court in this regard.