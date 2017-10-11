Convocation of COTHM Pakistan & Dubai held at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club

LAHORE: The 16th Convocation of the College of Tourism & Hotel Management (COTHM) Pakistan &Dubai, was held on Friday, October 6, 2017at the Royal Palm Golf & Country Club, Lahore. A total of 150 students were awarded qualifications in various programs namely hospitality, culinary arts, baking & patisserie and travel and tourism management, while 60 students received medals and appreciation certificates on the basis of outstanding academic performance.

The Convocation was attended by Honorable Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Mr. Muhammad Baligh-Ur-Rehman , who was also the Chief Guest on the occasion. Among the Guests of Honor included Mr. Zulfiqar Malik General Manager Pear Continental Hotel Lahore, Mr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami Chief Editor of Daily Pakistan, Mr. Masood Ali Khan CEO Takhleeq Marketing, Mr. Noor-ul-amin Mengal DG Punjab Food authority.

Addressing on the occasion, Mr. Ahmad Shafiq, CEO COTHM Pakistan & Dubai, said that we have reached a significant milestone in the history of our institution and are embarking on a new journey as well. Mr. Ahmad Shafiq said that there is absolutely no doubt in his mind that all the graduates assembled here today are among the best in the world and have the potential to assume leadership roles in the international hospitality, travel and tourism industry. He added that the world of hospitality, travel and tourism is awaiting their contributions and the knowledge and expertise acquired at COTHM will surely lead them to a scintillating career in the industry.

Enumerating the successes of COTHM over the past years, Mr. Ahmad Shafiq said that COTHM has expanded its network in all major cities of Pakistan reaching a mark of fourteen campuses. Outlining important international development plans for the future, he said that COTHM is moving to the global market by setting up its first overseas campus in Dubai, UAE and will expand later in the MENA region. It will create opportunities for the youthof Pakistan to get connected with the growing international hospitality industry and facilitate our students in the international job market.***