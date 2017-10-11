International Digital Printing & Signage Technology Exhibition to open from October 20th 2017

Lahore: Third three-days International Digital Printing & Signage Technology Exhibition and Conference (DPS) will be held from 20th to 22nd October 2017 at Expo Centre Lahore.

The DPS World organized by FAKT Exhibitions is aimed to create a platform for buyers and sellers from different countries to exchange their information about the ground-breaking digitization solutions with our local business community.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, M. Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO FAKT Group said, “FAKT has always believed in organizing exhibitions with focus on providing innovative solutions to business sector so that this could collectively enhance growing economy of Pakistan.”

With this one of its kind Digital Printing & Signage Technology Exhibition (DPS World), we are setting new standards in the digital printing and signage industry of Pakistan. It will open up more doors for the Pakistani finished products in the international market down the road, he said.

M. Saleem Khan Tanoli was of the view that Pakistan is a developing market for digital printing and signage where a large number of businesses are already importing state-of-the-art printing machines to boost their businesses. The usage of this technology is more common among two of the fastest growing sectors of Pakistan i.e. textile and media industry, he added.

In this three-day exhibition, around 150 companies with 10,000 delegates and principals from 15 countries such as China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Netherland, Singapore and Taiwan will participate, he told.***