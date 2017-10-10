Govt officers and journalists hold dialogue in Bajaur on RTI law

KHAR: The journalists and government officers on Monday discussed the Right to Information law during a dialogue held in Bajaur Agency.

Though the law hasn’t been extended to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) yet, the participants were told that the parliament had already passed the bill to this effect and before long it would be extended to the tribal areas.

As many as 25 government officers and 16 journalists took part in the lively dialogue. The participants included assistant political agents Arif Khan Yousafzai and Anwarul Haq, officials of the line departments, and local journalists working for the print and electronic media.

Senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai was the moderator for the event.

They meeting was provided information about the introduction of the Right to Information (RTI) law first in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and then in Punjab. They were told about the working of the RTI Commission in KP and its achievements and shortcomings.

The need for creating further awareness of the RTI law was stressed so that the citizens could benefit from it and seek information about the use of public money. They felt transparency in government affairs and spending would improve governance.

The government officials present at the dialogue claimed they were accessible to the public, including the media. Journalists had a mixed opinion about it as some said the government officials were cooperative while others disagreed.

It was felt that the introduction of RTI law in Fata would be beneficial as it would empower citizens and ensure transparency in working of the government departments.