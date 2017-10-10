Appointment notified

PESHAWAR: In pursuance of Section 56 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act 2017, the provincial government has appointed Naik Nawaz Khan as chairman and Shafqatullah as vice-chairman for District Public Safety Commission, Lakki Marwat, as members of the District Public Safety Commission Lakki Marwat have unanimously elected them.It was notified by the Home & Tribal Affairs Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.