Tue October 10, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 10, 2017

Appointment notified

PESHAWAR: In pursuance of Section 56 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act 2017, the provincial government has appointed Naik Nawaz Khan as chairman and Shafqatullah as vice-chairman for District Public Safety Commission, Lakki Marwat, as members of the District Public Safety Commission Lakki Marwat have unanimously elected them.It was notified by the Home & Tribal Affairs Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Comments

