Standard Chartered Karachi United Youth League launched

KARACHI: Standard Chartered has announced the launch of “Standard Chartered Karachi United Youth League” as part of its community service mandate to promote sports.

The objective of the “Standard Chartered Karachi United Youth League” is to provide a platform for youth football teams from across Karachi to come together, break barriers and inculcate the spirit of competition.

A total of 12 boys’ and seven girls’ teams are participating in the league which kicked off at Karachi United Stadium on September 23.

The final is scheduled to be held in mid-December.

The boys league comprises competition in three age groups (Under 12, Under 14 and Under 16). The girls tournament is to be played on a single league basis in a 7-a-side format with the top two teams competing in the final.

The competition will see a total of 700 boys and girls from across Karachi participate in matches.

In order to increase the standard of the league, official referees and match commissioners have been appointed for every match and awards for the best player, the top scorer, and fair play have been announced.

A total of 121 matches will be played at eight different locations: Old Golimar, Clifton, Malir, Baldia, Lyari, Korangi and Mauripur.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Khadija Hashimi, Head of Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing, said, “Standard Chartered is proud to partner with Karachi United for the Youth League.

“We hope that the League enables healthy competition. . . . Standard Chartered has a long association with football and are proud to have brought another community initiative, Goal, which enables financial education through sport for adolescent girls, to Pakistan.”

Imran Ali, CEO Karachi United, said: “We welcome and thank Standard Chartered’s partnership to promote sport and much needed competition for our Youth.” —