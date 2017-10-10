Preston University awards prizes to winners of sports competitions

Islamabad :A ceremony was held on the Islamabad campus of the Preston University to distribute certificates of commendation and shields among the winners of different sports competitions organized by the university to mark the ‘15th Anniversary’ of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The sports events organized by Preston University in connection with the 15th Anniversary of HEC were Badminton, Table Tennis and Football competitions. The Badminton and Table Tennis competitions were interdepartmental competitions. In the Badminton Competition Muhammad Asim of BBA programme performed outstandingly to win first position.

Hussain Ahmed Khan also of BBA program was declared runners up. In Table Tennis, Qasim Hussain of MCS program beat Muhammad Abdullah of BSCS programme out-and-out and grabbed first position. Muhammad Abdullah was declared runners up in the Table Tennis Championship.

The Football Championship was an inter-university championship. Eminent universities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in this event. Beating the teams of other participating universities through-and through the teams of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and Institute of Space Technology (IST) Islamabad reached the finals of the championship. In the finals, Quaid-i-Azam University emerged victorious.

The team of Quaid-i-Azam University grabbed first position in the Football Championship. The Institute of Space Technology (IST) was declared runners up.

Qazi Abid Iqbal, Deputy Director Sports Higher Education Commission graced the prize distribution ceremony as Chief Guest. In his brief remarks on the occasion he thanked the management of Preston University for organizing different sports events to commemorate the 15th Anniversary Celebrations of the Higher Education Commission.

He congratulated the winners of different competitions and emphasized that the students, besides focusing on education, must also participate in sports and other extracurricular activities and earn laurels for the country.

Earlier, in his welcome address Colonel (r) Nadeem Ahmed, Director Sports, Preston University welcomed the Chief Guest Qazi Abid Iqbal, Deputy Director Sports Higher Education Commission and thanked him for his presence on the occasion.

Praising the HEC for its commendable contribution towards the cause of higher education in Pakistan, Colonel (r) Nadeem Ahmed said HEC has made tremendous efforts to give boost to higher education in Pakistan, since its creation in the year 2002.

He said HEC has achieved several significant milestones, since its establishment 15 years ago, for which it deserves sincere appreciation. He further said Preston University takes genuine pride in being part of the 15th Anniversary Celebrations of HEC.